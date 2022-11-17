Train drivers’ union calls off Overground strike on 26 November

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has called off its planned strike action on 26 November following a breakthrough in negotiations.

Union leaders said they received and offer, which will be put to members to decide whether to take it.

“Members at London Overground will now have the opportunity to consider and vote on whether to accept the offer,” said general secretary Mick Whelan.

“This isn’t a top-down process. Our members – the people who kept the country moving, driving trains through the pandemic – make the decision.”

Aslef members working at 11 train operators – including Avanti West Coast, LNER and Chiltern Railways – will continue to walk out as part of a long-standing dispute over jobs, salaries and working conditions.

According to the general secretary, the London Overground offer is a sign of the Department for Transport (DfT) preventing its contracted companies from taking part in negotiations freely.

“It’s clearer than ever that the DfT is preventing its contracted companies from taking part in free negotiation, and preventing them from making a fair pay offer to our members,” Wheland said.

“It’s time for the Transport Secretary to see sense, stop these ideological restrictions, and allow our employers to negotiate with us properly.”

City A.M. has approached the DfT and TfL for comment.