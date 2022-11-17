Volkswagen in doubt over construction of £1.7bn German electric car factory

Volkswagen’s plans to build a €2bn (£1.7bn) electric vehicle factory in Germany are in doubt, according to recent reports. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Volkswagen’s plans to build a €2bn (£1.7bn) electric vehicle factory in Germany are in doubt, according to recent reports.

People close to the matter told Reuters that chief executive Oliver Blume was currently reviewing the plans, as doubts were cast on whether a new electric vehicle (EV) factory was needed after all.

According to sources, Blume might be looking into delaying the factory’s planned construction from 2023 to 2030.

The chief executive wrote to staff, saying all projects and investments were under review.

“We are taking the opportunity to look at all projects and investments and check their viability,” the letter read.

City A.M. has approached Volkswagen for comment.