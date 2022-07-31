Toyota to leave UK if government bans hybrids

Toyota, which has had a presence in Britain since 1989, has warned the government it may be forced to pull out due to green policies designed to get to net zero by 2050 making it financially unviable to make cars in the UK (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Toyota has threatened to stop manufacturing in the UK if the government goes ahead with its plans to ban the sale of hybrid cars from 2030.

The marquee told government officials the ban would constrain “manufacturing, retail and other business activities” as well as “future investment.”

“If the government adopts an SZEC [significant zero emission capability] requirement that causes an early end to the sale of new full hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales in 2030, there would be an impact on a number of areas,” reads a document sent by the Japanese multinational and seen by the Telegraph.

According to the document, Toyota also pushed back against ministers’ plan to have manufacturers increase the percentage of EV sold until 2035.

Car makers are set to incur hefty fines if they don’t comply.

As part of its net-zero strategy, the government has banned the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030, allowing greener hybrids to be sold until 2035.

“We’ve committed to ensuring all new cars and vans sold in the UK are zero emission at the tailpipe by 2035,” a DfT spokesperson told the outlet.

“Vehicle manufacturers and supply chains play a vital role in the transition to cleaner vehicles and we continue to work closely with the industry to help shape future regulations.”

Further legislation will be announced later this year, but it is expected that all but the newest plug-in vehicles will be banned, impacting the likes of Toyota’s hybrid Corolla.

The vehicle is made at Derbyshire’s Burnaston plant, which is one of the company’s two factories in the UK.

With a total investment of £2.75bn, Burnaston – alongside Toyota’s engine factory in Deeside, North Wales – employs around 3,000 people.

The fourth largest manufacturer in the UK after Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover and Mini, Toyota has claimed that its hybrid models were less polluting than petrol and diesel cars. .

The group said its response to government consultations “covered many details” and that it would continue discussions with the UK Government, with whom Toyota shares the ambition to “make progress towards zero emission.”

“We have a clear roadmap for achieving zero emission vehicles,” a company spokesperson said.

“Toyota is focused on achieving a long term and sustainable future including for our UK plants, as we move towards our ultimate goal of securing carbon neutral operations.”