Ex-Aston Martin CEO: Scrap hybrids, go all in on EV cars

Our reliance on hybrid is holding us back from real progress. It’s time to go all in on EV cars, writes ex-Aston Martin CEO and ‘godfather of EVs’ Andy Palmer

When I launched the world’s first mass market electric vehicle (EV), the Leaf, as an executive at Nissan in 2010, we did so largely in response to the success of Toyota’s Prius, a hybrid.

I have seen the debates around hybrid versus fully electric cars intensify in recent years. Early on, hybrids appeared to be a logical stepping stone, offering lower emissions than conventional petrol or diesel cars while easing concerns about driving range. Yet they still rely on combustion engines, add complexity and emit more than many people realise – especially when owners do not regularly charge them.

In essence, they are a compromise solution that risks delaying the arrival of truly zero-emission mobility.

Many drivers remain anxious about the practicality of fully electric vehicles – charging infrastructure, battery range and cost – and in part, I sympathise with them. EVs have become a key pawn in the culture wars and misinformation about their capabilities are widespread. These are legitimate concerns in the short term, and they are precisely what draw people to hybrids: the perception of a “best of both worlds” scenario. But that perception can be misleading.

The misleading safety net of hybrid

When the electric component of a hybrid system is not consistently used, drivers end up relying heavily on the combustion engine, undermining the environmental benefits. In addition, the added weight and mechanical complexity of dual powertrains reduce overall efficiency and can lead to higher ownership costs. As battery technology advances and charging networks expand, the hybrid’s narrow advantages shrink, leaving behind a system still partially dependent on fossil fuels.

As Westminster grapples with the upcoming ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, the allowance for hybrids to remain on sale until 2035 serves as a transitional safety net for legislators and consumers alike. On paper, this compromise offers clarity by acknowledging the critical, albeit temporary, role of hybrids in the shift to zero-emission vehicles.

In practice, there is a risk that the extra allowance for hybrids could create a false sense of security, slowing the momentum toward pure battery-electric cars. Other regions, such as the European Union and parts of Asia, adopt similar timelines or even more aggressive targets, which collectively signal the direction the global auto market is headed. Automakers who fail to embrace fully electric solutions may find themselves outpaced by more forward-thinking competitors. We are already seeing this happen.

A stepping stone or a delay to EV progress?

For car manufacturers, the transition from combustion engines to electrification poses technological, financial and strategic challenges. Sourcing battery materials – particularly lithium, nickel and cobalt – can be fraught with geopolitical and supply-chain risks. Battery packs are still one of the most expensive components of an electric vehicle, placing upward pressure on retail prices.

Simultaneously, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) must invest in new production lines, upskill their engineering teams and collaborate with government and private entities to expand charging infrastructure. These challenges are further complicated by uncertain consumer sentiment, which can fluctuate based on the political climate, energy prices or negative headlines about charging queues. Yet the future market opportunities are clear: the growing population of environmentally-conscious drivers demands cleaner mobility solutions, and governments worldwide are imposing stricter emissions regulations.

Anxiety around fully electric vehicles will persist until infrastructure becomes as ubiquitous as fuel stations, batteries hold more energy in smaller packages and prices come down to levels comparable with – or ideally lower than – today’s combustion-engine cars. But waiting on hybrids to fill that gap indefinitely only postpones the real progress we need. Subsidies and incentives can help alleviate cost barriers and improved public charging facilities can ease range anxiety. These measures are already making a difference in places like Norway, where EVs dominate new car sales, and in China, where government policies and home-grown EV manufacturing have driven widespread adoption.

The conversation should focus less on half-measures and more on overcoming the actual barriers to electrification

There is no denying that hybrids represent a technological improvement over traditional petrol or diesel cars. They reduce emissions to some degree and provide reassurance to those still wary of fully electric models. Yet, we have reached a point where the conversation should focus less on half-measures and more on overcoming the actual barriers to electrification: charging infrastructure, cost and infrastructure.

As a long-term advocate for these solutions, I believe it is time to stop relying on dual-powertrain technology as our main safety net. If we move beyond them decisively, we will speed up the shift to a genuinely sustainable transportation system – one that promises both economic benefits and a healthier environment for generations to come.

Dr Andy Palmer is the former CEO of Aston Martin and COO of Nissan. He has sometimes been dubbed the ‘godfather of EVs’