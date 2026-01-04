Fines for uninsured drivers could rise under new plans

Uninsured drivers are set to face higher fines

Uninsured drivers may face higher fines and tougher penalties under new government plans to improve road safety and reduce the cost of car insurance.

Under current rules, an uninsured driver may face a £300 fine and six points on their licence, which is less than the average annual insurance premium.

The government is seeking to introduce fix penalty fines which significantly exceed average premium costs, meaning the upfront fine could double to £600.

Plans for the crackdown are set to feature in a new Road Safety Strategy, due to be announced later this week, as part of a wider consultation on motoring offences.

The proposals are part of Labour’s strategy to bring down the cost of living, as ministers argue the estimated 300,000 uninsured drivers in the UK, according to the Motor Insurer’s Bureau, push up insurance premiums for other motorists.

Uninsured driver issues

Although driving without insurance could result in eight penalty points, a driving disqualification and an unlimited fine, most cases are settled out of court with lower on-the-spot FPNs.



Victims of can also face significant challenges in getting compensation for injuries or damage if they are involved in a collision with an uninsured driver whose vehicle could be unsafe.

Ministers want fines to significantly exceed the average premium cost of £551 and will also look to increase penalties on drivers without a valid MOT.

Local transport minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Our Road Safety Strategy sends a clear message- if you drive uninsured, you will face the consequences.

“Driving without insurance is not a victimless crime – it pushes up the cost of premiums for the law-abiding majority, and when uninsured drivers are involved in crashes, innocent road users are left facing an uphill battle to get the compensation they deserve.

“That’s why we are taking decisive action to remove uninsured drivers from our roads – to keep our roads safe, and ensure those who flout the rules are held accountable.”