Top 7: This Ryder Cup hotel can’t be beaten as the best spa and golf break

Adare Manor has all you need as a spa and golf getaway

Adare Manor Spa in Limerick, Ireland, is the leader in the clubhouse as the best spa and golf break

Excitement is already brewing for the 2027 Ryder Cup which will be held in County Limerick’s Adare Manor and which is the fulfilment of a dream for business mogul owner JP McManus who bought the neo gothic manor house and it’s grounds with the dream of turning it into a luxurious hotel and hosting the world famous golf tournament. And what a place to hold it.

Set in the serene countryside of County Limerick, Ireland, today it’s one of the world’s greatest hotels, exquisite inside and out – named Conde Nast Traveller’s 2022 Number One resort in the world, in fact. The Tom Fazio designed golf course offers a spectacular golfing experience amid the 840 acres of park and woodland and reveals new discoveries and challenges at every turn.

Being at one with nature is not only the ethos of Adare Manor, it also extends to its extensive spa and wellness offerings.

Here, inspired by the Japanese practice of forest bathing, guests indulge in mindful walks through the lush surroundings; while the spa itself draws its philosophy from the ancient Ogham druidic alphabet, with treatments categorised under willow, oak, ash, and birch – each symbolising different aspects of wellness. Having partnered exclusively (in Ireland) with 111Skin, the spa offers luxurious treatments such as deep tissue massages and a signature 90-minute cheekbone-lifting, contour-defining Rose Quartz Restorative Facial, favoured by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and Sienna Miller.

And beyond the spa, the Manor boasts a range of amenities including a relaxation area, manicure and pedicure salon, sauna, hair boutique, fitness centre – and an indoor pool with fairytale views of the surrounding woods and River Maigue. The place is also a foodie heaven, from the gastronomic delights at The Carriage House, to the Michelin-starred menu at The Oak Room in which Chef Michael Tweedie offers a tasting menu highlighting Ireland’s premium ingredients.

What to take: Your Barbour and walking boots. Adare Manor also offers a fantastic choice of country pursuits from falconry to carriage driving.

Go device free and read… Without My Cloak by Kate O’Brien (1931). Set in County Limerick, the author’s prize-winning debut, is a saga spanning three generations and kicks off with the arrival of a horse thief. Cosy up and dive in.

Adaremanor.com