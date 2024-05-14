Top 7: How this Koh Samui retreat became the best spa for longevity

Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary, Koh Samui, Thailand is Top 7’s pick of the best spa for longevity

Everyone knows that feeling when you arrive somewhere so paradisiacal that worries and stresses seem to instantly drain away like water down a plug. Koh Samui is already a tropical island idyll that does that – and then Kamalaya takes it to the next level.

This beachside retreat and spa located on the Thai island’s stunning south coast, nestled into verdant waterfall-strewn hills, is a luxurious paradise that takes holistic rejuvenation almost religiously. It even has its own sacred meditation cave, used by Buddhist monks for centuries.

A peaceful haven which blends Eastern and Western science and spirituality, the multi-award winning Kamalaya has a huge team of Ayurvedic, traditional Chinese and Western medical doctors, nutritionists, acupuncturists, physios, fitness coaches, yoga teachers, life coaches and more at your beck and call to ensure your stay is beautifully bespoke – you can pick and choose and take everything at your own pace.

You can, of course, simply book a luxurious holiday in five star hillside rooms or spacious villas and enjoy delicious food and the fabled Thai hospitality, while sampling the breathtakingly stunning spa.

There are daily classes in the likes of yoga, pilates, Qi Gong and more to try as well as a dizzying range of treatments in the spa to enjoy – ranging from the medical, like ozone or IV therapy, to the likes of Ayurvedic massage, kati vasti, traditional Thai massage, lotus scrubs and wraps, and the Kamalaya Signature Three Treasures Treatment, which includes Tui Na massage, Reiki and crystal healing, as well as aromatherapy using Kamalaya’s bespoke ‘Three Treasures’ oil blends.

But if you fancy something more tailored, try the just launched immersive six-night-long Blue Zones Retreat. Based on two decades of longevity research by Blue Zones, an organisation dedicated to helping people live better and longer lives through researching the world’s longest-lived cultures, it aims to educate guests on nutrition, movement and preserving physical, mental and emotional health, to inspire healthier and happier lives. It’s guaranteed to be a truly wonderful experience and might even transform your life.

What to take to the best spa for longevity

Your very best White Lotus-inspired wardrobe – the eagerly anticipated next series is set in Thailand, and filming has already taken place in Koh Samui. Think CAMILLA beach-ready kaftans, printed shirts and activewear.

Switch off and read . . . Dr Peter Attia’s Outlive: the Science and Art of Longevity. This is the manual for living longer.

Kamalaya.com