England cricket chiefs seek fifth major hire in weeks after CEO Tom Harrison quits

Tom Harrison is due to leave the England and Wales Cricket Board next month after seven years as chief executive

English cricket is seeking another key hire after chief executive Tom Harrison handed in his resignation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board boss is set to leave his post next month after more than seven years at the helm.

Former England women’s batter Clare Connor will become interim CEO when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor is in post.

Read more English Cricket Board and KP under fire over The Hundred adverts

The ECB has already had to make three high-profile appointments in the last few weeks, the latest being Brendon McCullum as head coach of the underperforming men’s Test team.

He followed Ben Stokes succeeding Joe Root as Test captain ands the arrival of former England batter and pundit Rob Key as managing director of men’s cricket.

On top of that, the ECB is also seeking a new chair, having been forced to restart the process after failing to find a suitable candidate.

Harrison, who became chief executive in 2015, said it had been “a huge honour” to hold the position.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging, but we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket’s biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be.

“I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work.”

Harrison’s tenure oversaw significant investment across the game, and led the ECB’s response to coronavirus, as well as the launch of its most recent competition, The Hundred.

He was however criticised after 20 per cent of the ECB’s staff were cut during the pandemic, but he and other top executives were in line to share a £2.1m bonus.

Harrison also appeared in front of the DCMS committee in Parliament during the Yorkshire racism whistleblowing scandal which rocked English cricket.

Martin Darlow, Interim ECB Chair, called him an “outstanding CEO and deserves our sincere thanks for all he has achieved in his time at the ECB.”

“When the pandemic struck, it was Tom’s leadership that brought the game together and saved us from the worst financial crisis the sport has ever faced.”