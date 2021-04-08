Tom Brady throws game-changing pass into the NFT world

Record-breaking Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is the latest celebrity to throw his hat into the NFT ring.

The seven-times Vince Lombardi trophy-winner has announced he will be launching his own non-fungible token platform called Autograph in the coming weeks.

It is believed Autograph will sign up some of the world’s most famous sports stars and big names in entertainment to create the much-hyped digital collectibles.

A representative for the 43-year-old Californian hailed the platform as “groundbreaking”.

“Autograph will bring together some of the world’s most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors,” Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO of Autograph, told CNN.

Blockchain-based NFTs have become something of a phenomenon over recent months – especially following the Christie’s sale of a Beeple artwork for an astonishing $69 million.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey then flogged an NFT of his first ever tweet for $2.9 million shortly after rock giants Kings of Leon released their latest album as a tokenised offering.

Brady, currently still on the playing roster at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will operate as co-chairman with Rosenblatt who has gathered a stellar line-up to the advisory team.

Some high-profile names include Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Apple SVP Eddy Cue, Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, and DraftKings cofounders Jason Robins and Paul Liberman.

It is understood Autograph will also offer a raft of interactive experiences like in-person experiences, VIP tickets and live auctions.