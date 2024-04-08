Tom Brady co-owned Birmingham City edge closer to new stadium after land acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: A general view of play during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Preston North End at St Andrews (stadium) on April 01, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Championship side Birmingham City, part-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, are a step closer to a brand new stadium after Knighthead completed the purchase of a 48-acre site in the east of the city.

It is hoped that the site will house a vibrant Sports Quarter for Birmingham and become home to the Blues, who currently play down the road at St Andrew’s.

Tom Wagner, Knighthead Co-CEO and BCFC Chairman, said: “When we invested in Birmingham City, we made it very clear that we had an ambitious vision to transform the experience for our fans and make a positive contribution to the growth and vitality of the city of Birmingham.

“The acquisition of the former Wheels site is an important next step in making this a reality. The plans for the Sports Quarter will bring global interest to our Club and to Birmingham as a whole.

“It is going to transform the future of our men’s, women’s and Academy teams, and the fortunes of the community that we call home.

“We are excited to collaborate with the fans, the local community, and key partners in Birmingham to deliver on our plans for the Sports Quarter.”

After two takeover attempts failed to see a deal completed, Wagner fronted Knighthead Capital Management purchased a controlling stake in July last year.

Brady co-owns the Blues and joins the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in crossing the pond to dip their toes into English football.

But Birmingham aren’t safe in the Championship, sitting 22nd in the 24-team league.

They’re one point from safety with five games to go. They play Cardiff City tomorrow at St Andrew’s.