Time to get aboard Royal Scotsman in St James’s Palace

Royal Scotsman finished just behind Chaldean in the Dewhurst at Newmarket last season

TODAY’S third and final Group One, the St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20pm) pits the winner of the English and Irish 2000 Guineas against each other as CHALDEAN takes on Paddington.

Some have crabbed the form of Chaldean’s 2000 Guineas win, but I thought he was much the best at Newmarket and bar unseating Frankie Dettori in the Greenham, he’s been virtually note perfect so far.

He’s the most likely winner in my opinion and I wouldn’t put anyone off him at 2/1 with Star Sports, particularly as the Frankie factor will likely mean he goes off shorter than that.

If there is a horse that could serve it up to him then it might be ROYAL SCOTSMAN, who I think has been totally overlooked in the market.

Granted, he was well below-par in the Irish Guineas behind Paddington when we last saw him, but he was an unlucky third in the English equivalent, and was only beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst at the back end of the 2022 campaign.

If you can forgive him that run at the Curragh, he’s a big price for a horse of his ability and I’ll be backing him each-way at 12/1.

Cicero’s Gift could be anything, but I actually prefer Charlie Hills’ other runner GALERON to complete the World Pool Quinella.

He ran a huge race to finish fourth in the 2000 Guineas at 150/1 and there weren’t many horses finishing better in the Irish version on his last run.

Hills has booked old friend James McDonald to ride him, so don’t be surprised to see him run another big race at a big price.

POINTERS

Royal Scotsman e/w 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Chaldean, Royal Scotsman, Galeron (World Pool Quinella) 4.20pm Royal Ascot