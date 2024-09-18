Time-efficient hair styling tools for a professional look

For City professionals always on the go, a quick and polished hair routine is essential. These time-saving tools not only offer quicker styling but also prioritise hair health, helping you achieve salon-worthy results without the hassle. Whether it’s sleek shine, added volume, or scalp care, these innovative gadgets are designed for busy lifestyles.

Dyson

Best for… time-saving

The latest Dyson Airstrait offers a dual-purpose design, drying and straightening hair using air instead of hot plates. This innovative method helps to minimise breakage, reduce frizz, and maintain natural shine, making it perfect for achieving a smooth, voluminous look quickly without compromising hair health.

Cost is £449.99 from here.

Revlon

Best for… glossy finish

The One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Air Styler 5-in-1 includes five different attachments to dry, curl, smooth, shape, and volumise hair. The hot air technology is designed to minimise heat damage, while the triple ceramic tourmaline coating works to smooth strands and reduce frizz, resulting in shiny, salon-worthy hair.

Cost is £79.99 from here.

Cloud Nine

Best for… thicker styles

For those with extra hair to tame, try the Cloud 9 Wide Iron, which offers wide plates that cover larger sections for faster styling. With its frictionless revive mode to reduce heat exposure and spring-flex plates for smooth, snag-free styling, this tool enhances shine and leaves hair feeling healthier.

Cost is £229 from here.

Currentbody

Best for… growth support

The Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet is a cutting-edge, at-home solution for hair regrowth. Utilising medical-grade LED light therapy, this device stimulates hair follicles, reduces hair loss, and encourages new growth. It’s a pain-free and rechargeable option that sits across the entire scalp for maximum coverage.

Cost is £650 from here.

Manta

Best for… scalp health

This handy Pulse Brush combines gentle bristles with a soothing vibrating pulse to enhance scalp stimulation and promote better blood circulation. This unique design detangles hair without pulling, helps to reduce frizz, and supports a healthier scalp, making it ideal for everyday use.

Cost is £70 from here