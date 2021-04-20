Bezos bets on the barbers: Amazon to open London hair salon

US tech giant Amazon has announced it will open a huge hair salon across two storeys in London’s Spitalfields.

The company said customers will use Amazon technology to trial hair colours and entertainment will be provided by its Fire tablets at the salon in Brushfield Street.

Hairdressing and styling will be provided by London salon owner Elena Lavagni, who runs the independent Neville Hair & Beauty in Belgravia.

The salon, which will be the only Amazon hairdressers in the world, will be open to Amazon employees initially before it opens appointments for the general public in the coming weeks.

“We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager.

“We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies.”

Amazon Salon services will launch in Belgravia

“I am delighted to be part of this project – the salon combines classic hairdressing services with technology to deliver a completely unique experience for clients,” said Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty.

“Our creative team of stylists, whose flair for hair is as intrinsic as their love for technology, will put the client at the heart of everything they do. I feel proud to use our 40 years’ experience in the industry to help bring this salon to life.”