Is this Brentford AirStream the coolest hair salon in London?

The Timothy David Salon in Brentford

Given that it’s right on the river and neighbours with Richmond and Chiswick, Brentford doesn’t get spoken about a whole lot. Until recently, that made sense: there wasn’t much to visit for. But new residential homes in the area have attracted interesting attractions, including one of London’s most alternative – but also most fun – hair salon openings.

To get to the Timothy David Studio, you have to walk down a former-industrial street near the water that feels genuinely like you’re stepped onto a movie set. There’s a lovely old boozer, and tens of vintage cars parked everywhere. People are casually polishing them inside a lovely big warehouse space turned into a car garage, and next to that, there’s a gorgeous vintage AirStream trailer dating back to 1969. It fits in with the vintage car vibe, but is actually a hair salon run by the stylist Timothy David.

Timothy David working in his AirStream hair salon in Brentford

When they aren’t working, David and his team of colourists and stylists chat to the mechanics, and there’s a lovely warm community vibe. It might be London but it just doesn’t feel like it.

The warmest vibe: a hair salon in an AirStream in Brentford

I went for a chop and Vanessa, one of David’s stylists, did a brilliant job of taming my thick, untameable mop. David himself, who comes from Northern Ireland and has been cutting hair since he was 13, cuts most weeks, and appointments are available within a month’s notice. He has worked for A-List actors like Gillian Anderson and on major film sets, but he comes here to feel more of a homely vibe.

He’s celebrating five years of the AirStream after purchasing it and renovating the inside in honour of his late mother Pauline. In a lovely tribute, her name is splashed across the interiors in bright pink neon. “She has and will always be my drive and inspiration in so many ways,” says David. I spent double as long as I was supposed to in Brentford, having a lovely chat with Vanessa and her team after my cut. The sun was shining and we’d thrown the door open to let some light in. It’s a lovely place for a freshen up: I think Timothy David’s mum would be very proud.

80 Dock Rd, High St, Brentford TW8 8AE; take the Elizabeth Line to Ealing Broadway then catch the E2 bus or follow maps. Go to Timothy David’s website to book an appointment

