Tiger retires after making Delta Work

Tiger Roll (left) and Delta Work take the last together

HE HAS roared for the final time, but what a roar it was!

Tiger Roll went out on his sword at Cheltenham on a miserable, gloomy Wednesday afternoon, only succumbing to stablemate Delta Work in the dying strides of the 3m6f Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Ridden by Davy Russell – who partnered ‘the Tiger’ to his first Cheltenham Festival win in the JCB Triumph Hurdle eight, yes eight, years ago – he travelled brilliantly through the race and looked to have done enough, but the younger legs of his nine-year-old stablemate told in the end, with jockey Jack Kennedy driving his mount ahead in the closing strides.

The heavy rain that fell throughout the day was a far greater help to Delta Work than Tiger Roll, who has always been better on a sounder surface.

Showing all his customary guts, the 12-year-old gave his all up the punishing home straight as the crowd willed him home.

Despite going down by just three quarters of a length, the two Gigginstown-owned warriors came back in front of the stands together before being greeted by emotional owner Michael O’Leary in the paddock.

“I would have loved to see Tiger go out with a win,” said O’Leary. “It’s hard not to feel disappointed – I’ve had a winner at Cheltenham and I’m disappointed! On ground that doesn’t suit him he went out on his shield. He’s a warrior.”

Kennedy, who was riding his first winner at the meeting, said: “A lot of people don’t like me after that, but it doesn’t bother me.

“I was schooling Delta Work here the other morning and I said to my brother afterwards, ‘I think I could be the most hated man in Cheltenham on Wednesday’. I was right!”

Reflecting on the legendary racehorse’s career in his Star Sports blog, Russell said: “His ability was endless. I’m fully convinced he could have done anything.

“I did mention to Gordon [Elliott] a few years back that he should enter him in a Grand Steeple Chase de Paris. I thought it was a race he was well capable of winning – that’s how good I thought he was.

“You can’t say you’ll never see the likes of him again, but you’ll never see the likes of him again. He’s the horse of my lifetime, that’s for sure.”

Russell is right, we will surely never witness a horse like Tiger Roll again. To win a Triumph Hurdle, a National Hunt Chase, three Cross Country Chases and two Grand Nationals is a feat that will never be matched.

Thank you, Tiger.