Three amazing jobs you need to apply for this week

TC Derivatives and Cash Settlements Operations Analyst, eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, analytics, and automation services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading companies across financial services, cable & telecom, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, software and high-tech. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is one of India’s leading process management and data analytics companies and is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. eClerx employs 11,000 people across its global sites in the US, UK, India, Italy, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.

eClerx is seeking a team-oriented OTC Derivatives and Cash Settlements Operations Analyst candidates to join their team. Candidates should have experience in Cash settlement and reconciliation of cash transactions with internal and external clients for Over the Counter (OTC), and Primeswap products.

One of the core requirements for the role is to assist and support the global operations teams within the OTC&FX teams pre and post settlements activities. The successful candidate will act as the single point of contact for clients for any and all queries related to the client’s settlement activity, while ensuring timely settlements, proactive approach to identification of settlement breaks, escalation and remediation. Where queries cannot be acted upon by the employee, they will liaise internally utilising their network of contacts to ensure the query is acted upon by the appropriate team in a timely manner.

Product Manager – UK Payroll, Workday

At Workday, they help the world’s largest organisations adapt to what’s next by bringing finance, HR, and planning into a single enterprise cloud. They work hard, and they’re serious about what they do. But they also like to have fun, too. Workday puts people first, celebrates diversity, drives innovation, and does good in the communities where they live and work. Workday is looking for a product manager to help drive their existing solution to provide an even more amazing experience to their end users.

Their Payroll solutions are built using the most modern technologies and a single codeline through a continuous development model and methodologies, providing an unparalleled level of agility, ease-of-use, and integration capability. They are passionate about innovation and not only demonstrate this in their technology and tools, but also how they work too.

Workday’s Product Managers are the voice of the customer and domain specialists. Drawing on your own proven experience and expertise, and in collaboration with customers, you will be responsible for contributing to the next generation payroll solution. Activities include deep research and discovery to shape and validate requirements, writing user stories, and using prioritisation techniques to manage the backlog. With a strong emphasis on the end user, you will deliver an unparalleled experience that will excite customers and provide them with the capabilities to excel. To help you achieve all this, you will work hand-in-hand with a team of Developers and Quality Specialists, applying agile methodologies and principles to distil requirements together and deliver iterative value to customers.

Editor and Technical Content Writer, Moody’s Corporation

This position is a key contributor to creating excellence in collateral and editorial standards for Moody’s Analytics. This role will help establish standards for collateral creation, and help create templates and best practice. The successful candidate will work with operating units to optimise material either by creating collateral to commission/request, or by optimising material originating in the operating unit.

They will liaise with external communications teams in drafting copy for external media, such as press releases, placed interviews and op-eds etc, as required. They will work closely with the brand team on optimum style, length etc for various collateral formats. They will need to be an experienced, adaptable copy editor and writer with experience working on technical and specialist commercial content. They will be a confident and accurate copy editor with some knowledge of media law and of regulated marketing materials. IT/software skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint (and ideally InDesign) are important, as is a knowledge of business, finance, data technology and risk management.

The central marketing team is a new function at Moody’s Analytics. Created out of a recent business initiative, it is tasked with developing a centre of excellence and developing consistency. As this is a new function these roles offer exciting new challenges and the opportunity to deliver impactful change.