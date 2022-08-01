This Is The Best Day To Be In The Office

We never thought we’d get there in the middle of the WFH-depths of the pandemic, but here we are: many of us are now back in the office a couple of days a week.

It’s an opportunity to connect with colleagues, spend exorbitant amounts of money on overpriced oat milk lattes from the hipster cafe nearby, and go out for a lunch that isn’t, miraculously, something you made yourself from the sad contents of your fridge. All that has been pretty good, on balance, but finding the optimum days to actually be in the office has been a bit of a challenge.

In the absence of a lot of workplaces enforcing set days to be in, most of us are, so far, choosing our own two or three days to be at our desks. While that approach offers flexibility and a good workplace culture where people can set their own hours while getting the job done, it can backfire. You head in to do lots of team building only to find tumbleweed: all your colleagues are WFH today.

Wednesday wins

So what is the best day to be present and correct at your office desk? It seems that Wednesday is emerging as the victor, with Thursday following as a close second. In the US in March this year, an average of 46% of office workers were on site on a Wednesday, according to data from access card company Kastle Systems. That compares with only 35% on Monday.

In London, movement data captured by the O2 network showed a pattern of WFH dominating on Mondays and Fridays, but more normal levels of commuting on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

When you think about it, it makes sense: most companies want staff to be in two or three times a week and in most of those scenarios, Wednesday is in the mix. If you’re splitting your days evenly across the week or doing them mid-week, it’s the day most likely to be hit upon for even coverage.

Of course, there are downsides. If your firm has reduced its office space during the pandemic, then you’ll have to get in early to get the best desk. And thanks to Wednesday’s rise in popularity, that means more commuter crushes and queues for coffees. And if you’re not a fan of people? Then it’s also pretty clear that Wednesday is definitely the day to stay at home.

If you are looking for a new role, then we have three companies below which are hiring – and there are plenty more opportunities on the City A.M. Job Board.

Indeed

The world’s number one jobs site, Indeed’s mission is to help all people get jobs by connecting them to better work, which creates better lives. It creates products that provide opportunities for all job seekers and hires Indeedians of all backgrounds to mirror the job seekers the company supports. That’s why inclusion and belonging are core values inside Indeed, and if you would like to join, the company is looking to grow its teams with people who share the same energy and enthusiasm for creating the best experience for job seekers and employers. Right now, there are Senior Security Threat Analyst, Senior Benefits Manager EMEA and Senior Software Engineer roles available in London and Edinburgh. Check out lots more open roles at Indeed.

WeWork

Providing office solutions to people and businesses of all sizes, whether it’s just you, a small startup or a big enterprise company, WeWork has a flexible solution to suit. The company has locations globally in over 100 cities and ​​has grown into a global workplace provider committed to delivering flexible solutions, inspiring, safety-focused spaces and unmatched community experiences. If you’d like to work at the company, there are a number of London-based roles available including EMEA Manager, International Financial Reporting, Operations Data Analyst and Sales Manager, Central Account Management. Find out more and see other open roles at WeWork.

Capgemini Invent

Capgemini Invent is Capgemini Group’s innovation, design, and transformation powerhouse, accelerating ideas into prototypes and scalable real-world solutions for its clients. By combining strategy, technology, data science, and creative design expertise with an inventive mindset, the company partners with its clients to innovate and transform their businesses, helping them navigate today, while plotting a course for the future. If you would like to be a part of this exciting business, there are roles available across Vice President/Director – Sustainability Solutions and Director – IT Strategy & Performance Improvement. Find out more about Capgemini Invent.

Ready to look for a new role? The City A.M. Job Board is your first port of call with thousands of opportunities to discover all across the UK