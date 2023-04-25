Think Deeply about Romantic’s chances despite tough draw

California Deeply is a two-time winner over five furlongs at Happy Valley

BETTORS would have left Sha Tin races on Sunday feeling sorry for themselves, with only two favourites obliging on the 10-race programme and a host of long-priced winners causing mayhem along the way.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the local racing enthusiasts, the mid-week meeting at Happy Valley takes place on the infamous ‘C+3’ track, where a low draw, and racing up with the pace, play important roles in determining winners.

Last month’s results on the same track bear this out, with seven of the nine winners coming from gates one to five, and six of the nine races favouring horses either leading or close-up from the off.

One jockey who would not have been happy after the allocation of draw numbers made on Monday morning is reigning champion Zac Purton, who finds himself either awkwardly drawn or near the outside running rail on five of his seven mounts.

The likes of talented Pachisi in the Daegu Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs, down in class Power Koepp in the Incheon Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs, and Seasons Wit in the Busan Handicap (3.15pm) over five furlongs, all have mountains to climb from their double-figure numbers.

One horse who should put a smile back on Purton’s face, however, is highly progressive ROMANTIC LAOS who seeks to follow-up a recent Sha Tin success in the Gwangju Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

This £480,000 purchase from last year’s Hong Kong International Sales finally got his act together when storming home from an uncompromising position to win in a smart time earlier this month.

The Jamie Richards-trained galloper looks destined to step up in class in the near future, and is certainly capable of overcoming the opposition pitted against him here.

Purton would definitely have fancied his chances aboard improving speedster Seasons Wit in the Busan Handicap (3.15pm) over five furlongs, but for the fact he looks set for a tough journey from his coffin-box draw.

With the pace likely to be quick from the start, it may pay to give Tony Cruz’s top-weight CALIFORNIA DEEPLY another chance to confirm high expectations held by his trainer.

It was interesting to read that Cruz had been fined around £10,000 by the Stewards for disregarding rules when galloping all his horses entered at the Valley and Sha Tin this Sunday before racing commenced last weekend.

Cruz knew it was going to cost him, but nevertheless went ahead with the preparation, and will surely be hoping to recoup that hefty fine.

California Deeply has an annoying habit of getting too far back in his races, which has cost him numerous victories since the beginning of the year.

However, having sat closer to the pace when trialling at the Valley last month, and with Matthew Chadwick – a past winner on the three-year-old – back in the saddle, he can finally atone for previous disappointments.

POINTERS

Romantic Laos 1.15pm Happy Valley

California Deeply 3.15pm Happy Valley