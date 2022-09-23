Things can only get worse before they get better in this economic climate

The Week in Review

with Jason Deane

Greetings from Zebu, London!

I’m forgoing tonight’s side event (that’s conference speak for “party”) so I can get this weekly update out in a pain free manner. Those with long memories may recall that this time last year my Friday summary had to be written with a hangover – each key stroke feeling like a hammer blow to the head as I did so. I feel simultaneously smug and disappointed with myself at the same time.

Zebu bills itself as “London’s biggest web 3.0 event” and it certainly feels like it. Boasting top notch speakers from the industry, it is entirely sold out and has a considerable waiting list, meaning that there are throngs of very smart people wandering around ready to discuss NFTs, DeFi and Web 3.0 in general at the drop of a hat.

As for me, officially I’m representing the Bitcoin Pioneers with a booth in the exhibition area along with some of my colleagues from around the UK, but I’ll also be MCing the main stage this morning. It’s an honour to do it, but as ever, I’m very nervous about introducing speakers who are clearly far smarter than me to an audience who are often of the same calibre.

However, the fact that this event has been so incredibly popular nicely demonstrates one of the themes I’ve been writing about for some time – bear markets are GREAT for building. The next generation of projects, apps and tokens are being created without the constant distraction of portfolio watching.

These guys simply don’t care what the dollar price is and, frankly, nor should we.

But of course, in reality, a lot of us do. This week the Fed hiked rates by the expected 75 basis points and Bitcoin reacted precisely how you’d expect it to react; that is, selling off quickly before stabilising again, closely followed by other tokens. In fact, in general, the roller coaster ride continues and from a trading perspective the markets look weak in general right now. Further lows for Bitcoin are entirely possible.

In other news, Craig Wright’s ridiculous libel case against Hodlonaught concluded in Norway with the judge saying she will need until around the November 6 to formulate her decision, meaning an anxious wait for both sides.

In Europe, the Ukraine situation goes from bad to worse as Putin continues to lose the war and, apparently, his mind, idly threatening nuclear annihilation to anyone who attempts to retake “his” land – land that was taken forcibly from his neighbour at the cost of countless lives. His words, as well the announcement of a partial mobilisation of 300,000 new soldiers, sparked protests in Moscow where more than 1,300 people were immediately detained for doing so and every single flight leaving the country was instantly booked solid. It also wiped 11% off the MOAX index, taking it down to levels last seen in 2018.

This is indeed a worrying development and from a macro economic point of view it’s now almost certain that things will get far worse from this point before they get better. That means worsening supply lines issues, more losses of businesses, more starvation and an extremely uncertain global outlook. Arguably, investing and forecasting has not been this difficult since the second world war.

So, be careful out there and, whatever Putin does or does not do, it remains more important than ever for all of us to continue to build the future for the generations that will follow.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $949.030 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 22 2022, at a price of $19,413.55. The daily high yesterday was $19,456.91 and the daily low was $18,415.59.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $369.75 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.084 trillion and Tesla is $897.8 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$39,115,778,742. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 47.94%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.55. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 47.39. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

“Imagine if gold turned to lead when stolen. If the thief gives it back, it turns to gold again.” Satoshi Nakamoto

What they said yesterday

To the stars…

FUN FACT: The number of possible #Bitcoin addresses is larger than all the known stars in the universe ✨ pic.twitter.com/TeCqKa108P — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) September 22, 2022

The beginning of something…

When the notion of an economy for the majority of the population becomes:

1) How do I protect myself from currency destruction/manipulation?

versus

2) How do I create value for others?



You know the end of an era is near.



….And a new one beginning. #Bitcoin — Jeff Booth (@JeffBooth) September 22, 2022

There can only be one…

If you think there will be a "next Bitcoin", you don’t yet understand #Bitcoin. — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) September 22, 2022

