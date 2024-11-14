The world’s most lucrative jockey competition is coming to British racing

Rachael Blackmore is among the jump jockeys in contention for the £1.5m David Power Jockeys’ Cup

British racing has announced the world’s most lucrative jockey competition, the David Power Jockeys’ Cup – a new league for riders with a prize fund of £1.5m.

The initiative, which will launch on Friday at Cheltenham’s November Meeting, is an attempt to inject more excitement into jumps season and backed by bookmakers the Flutter Group.

“The David Power Jockeys’ Cup adds a massive layer of excitement to what already promises to be another highly competitive season,” said Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore.

“It’s great to see this level of innovation and investment in racing, particularly towards jockeys. The prizes on offer are incredible. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of the sport.”

Jockeys including Blackmore, Harry Cobden, Nico de Boinville and Harry Skelton will earn points for finishing in the top four of more than 100 jumps races between now and April.

The top 10 riders in the final rankings will all receive prize money, with the winner set to scoop £500,000.

The competition is named after the co-founder of Paddy Power, one of Flutter’s betting brands, and also involves the Professional Jockeys Association, ITV Racing, the British Horseracing Authority, Great British Racing, the Jockey Club and Racecourse Media Group.

“The David Power Jockeys’ Cup is a game-changer for jumps racing, bringing fans closer to the action and celebrating the incredible skill of our jockeys,” said Flutter Group CEO Ian Brown.

“With the largest prize pot for any jockeys’ competition in the world, we’re proud to honour David Power’s legacy and bring a fresh level of excitement and accessibility to the sport.

“This cup is all about inspiring a new generation of racing fans and creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.”