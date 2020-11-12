Women’s sport has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic but it received a boost today from the W Series.

The women-only single-seater racing championship is to stage eight races on the same bill as Formula 1 grands prix next year.

“There is no doubt that our global reach, impact and influence will be increased significantly,” said chief executive Catherine Bond Muir.

Before its 2020 season was scrapped, W Series had been due to be incorporated into two F1 weekends this year.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural edition of the championship, which took place over six races in 2019.

Man Utd 1-0 The FA

Timing is all important in football – just ask Manchester United.

On Tuesday morning the club proudly announced a tie-up with Stonewall that aims to make United more diverse and inclusive.

At much the same time, FA chairman Greg Clarke was doing his best to make English football appear anything but.

Clarke, who referred to homosexuality as “a life choice” in a car crash of an appearance before MPs, resigned hours later.

In that context, it’s little wonder leading clubs are so keen to take over the running of the game.

No shot in the arm for Tour de Yorkshire

News of a Covid-19 vaccine has boosted a battered sport industry, but it came too late for some.

Tour de Yorkshire organisers announced on Wednesday that the race would have to be postponed again until 2022.

The Tour has grown in stature since its debut in 2015 and was set to become part of the new UCI ProSeries this year.

That edition fell victim to the pandemic and the 2021 race had been due to take place in the spring.

“The uncertainty in front of us meant it was impossible to plan or commit the resource that the race needs,” said Welcome to Yorkshire chief James Mason.

Facer’s baptism of fire at British Cycling

If new British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer thought he had achieved a dream move he was quickly brought down to earth.

Keen amateur cyclist Facer joined on Tuesday from the same role at London Irish, where he helped oversee their move to a new stadium.

But within 24 hours it emerged British Cycling had fired one its senior coaches for having inappropriate relationships with riders.

Uefa gives refs the reality TV treatment

Uefa has unveiled its answer to growing consternation at the implementation of video assistant referees: a documentary.

European football’s governing body has created a behind-the-scenes show on Champions League officials, including England’s Michael Oliver.

“Man in the Middle” will air on Uefa’s own digital platform from next week and is designed to showcase refs’ human sides.

Uefa says it will also feature the referees’ “personal verdicts on several key VAR incidents”.

Refs overruling VAR? It’ll never catch on.