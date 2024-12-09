The top cleansers on Cult Beauty: From Medik8 to Byoma

A vital part of your daily routine, we bring you a round up of the top cleansers, hydrating mists and other goodies to keep your skin in tip top condition, with products from Medik8, Elemis, The Inkey and more.

Top cleansers: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist

For a refreshing hydration boost, Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist is an excellent addition to your skincare routine. This 50ml spray revitalizes your complexion by locking in moisture with ingredients like glycerin, ensuring your skin stays soft and flexible. A calming blend of aloe extract, bisabolol, and centella asiatica helps alleviate irritation, while ceramides and squalane reinforce your skin’s protective barrier. Whether used as the first step in your skincare regimen or as a midday refresher over makeup, this mist seamlessly integrates to keep your skin hydrated and balanced.

• £21 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA BHA Pore-Tight Toner

Achieve a luminous complexion with Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner. Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight formula combines watermelon extract, PHA, and BHA to hydrate, exfoliate, and refine pores. The antioxidant-rich watermelon extract nourishes your skin, while BHA deeply cleanses and manages oil production. Incorporating this toner into your morning and evening routine can enhance skin smoothness, hydration, and radiance. Users appreciate its delightful scent and noticeable effectiveness, making it a favourite among skincare enthusiasts.

• £14 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: Medik8 Liquid Peptides

Enhance your skincare regimen with Medik8’s Liquid Peptides, a potent hydrating serum designed to improve skin firmness and diminish fine lines. Featuring ten different peptides, this serum works synergistically to boost skin elasticity and smoothness. Hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration by retaining moisture, leaving your skin plump and supple. Ideal for acne-prone skin, it won’t cause breakouts, making it a versatile addition to any routine. Apply six drops after cleansing to experience smoother, more youthful-looking skin.

• £55 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner offers a balanced approach to exfoliation and skin soothing. This toner blends glycolic acid with Tasmanian Pepperberry and Aloe Vera to gently remove dead skin cells while calming the complexion. Ginseng Root contributes to brightening, and amino acids enhance texture and hydration. Use this toner every 2-3 days in the evening on clean skin, avoiding sensitive areas, to effectively address acne and ingrown hairs. Users commend its versatility and impactful results, making it a valuable addition to any skincare lineup.

• £11.50 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: Medik8 C-Tetra Serum

Illuminate your skin with Medik8’s C-Tetra Serum, formulated to brighten uneven skin tone and reduce dark spots. This serum combines 7% stabilized vitamin C with vitamin E and jojoba seed oil to target fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Fall in love with its hydrating properties and silky texture that absorbs swiftly, creating an ideal base for makeup. Apply four drops daily to your face, neck, and décolletage to enhance radiance without irritation, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

• £39 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 100ml

BYOMA’s Balancing Face Mist offers a lightweight, hydrating solution to support your skin barrier. This 100ml spray features a pH-balanced formula enriched with Tri-Ceramides and probiotic ferment, which work together to enhance your skin’s natural defenses without compromising its health. Free from harsh chemicals, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and perfect for daily use or a quick refresh throughout the day. Shake well before each use and mist onto clean, dry skin to enjoy a revitalizing burst of hydration whenever needed.

• £11.99 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm 150ml

The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm is an ideal choice for those seeking a gentle yet effective cleansing solution. This balm is enriched with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and nourish the skin while effectively removing makeup, SPF, and impurities. Perfect for the first step in a double-cleansing routine, it transforms into a silky oil upon application, making it easy to massage and rinse off. Suitable for daily use, this cleansing balm helps reduce redness and maintain a calm complexion.

• £12 – BUY IT HERE

Top cleansers: ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Experience a luxurious cleanse with ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, designed to deeply purify and revitalize your skin. This 3-in-1 formula transitions from balm to oil to milk, effortlessly dissolving makeup and impurities. Infused with nine essential oils, including lavender and chamomile, it provides a soothing aroma that enhances the cleansing experience. Key ingredients like Padina Pavonica and Starflower Oil deliver moisture and calming benefits, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and radiant. Suitable for both day and night use, simply warm a pea-sized amount in your hands, massage onto the skin, and rinse for a refreshed complexion.

• £49 – BUY IT HERE

• City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.