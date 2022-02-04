The ship’s taking on water, but Bitcoin could be the lifeboat we all need

The week in review

With Jason Deane

As Bitcoin continues to wander along aimlessly like it’s going for a long summer stroll on a lazy Sunday afternoon, the world is frantically trying to deal with all sorts of economic issues and take corrective actions.

It’s starting to feel a lot like we’re on a ship with a leaky hull and as soon as we patch one hole that’s letting in water, another one instantly appears.

For us in the UK, the big news of the last 24 hours is, of course, the Bank of England decision to raise rates to 0.5% in an attempt to curb inflation. This will increase people’s borrowing costs more or less instantly, but, on the same day at the same time, Ofgem also announced it would be raising the energy cap from April 1, adding another £643 a year to the average household bill.

If that date sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also the day that the UK Government’s monster 12.5 per cent increase in National Insurance payments is due to come into effect, adding another few hundred pounds a year to the average household bill. All this against a backdrop of stagnant wages and a forecasted 7.25 per cent general inflation rate by the time all this kicks off.

In short, if you’re on a fixed wage, such as a salary, there’s a whole world of hurt coming your way and there’s very little you can do about it. Late last night, I published this article looking at the numbers and asking whether we’re strong enough to weather the storm. We shall see.

In a perverse and terrifying way, this is actually great news for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin may seem like a ‘nice little idea’ or a ‘nice to have’ when you’re in a strong economy and have money you feel you can rely on, but perspectives sure do change quickly when that goes away. Just ask the residents of Turkey, Venezuela or Sudan whose residents have been heavily engaged with the Bitcoin economy of late as their traditional fiat systems come under extreme pressure.

Sure, we’ll do the best we can to work with what we have. Of course we’ll employ the classic British stiff upper lip and “make do and mend”, but there’s something very reassuring about the fact that our leaky ship also has an unsinkable lifeboat with enough room for everyone should she flounder.

And I suspect it’s only a matter of time before others come to the same conclusion.

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.744 trillion, up from $1.705 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 3 2022, at a price of $37,154.60, up from $36,952.98 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $37,154.60 and the daily low was $36,375.54.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $36,926.06. In 2020, it closed at $9,180.96.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $719.62 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.481 trillion and Tesla is $894.93 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $20,740 billion, up from $19.570 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.5%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.55. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.10. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The number one application of Bitcoin is it is unseizable.” Mexico’s third richest man, Ricardo Salinas

What they said yesterday

Falling upward…

2014: '#Bitcoin falls to $400'

2018: '#Bitcoin falls to $4,000'

2022: '#Bitcoin falls to $40,000'



Seems like a bit of a pattern. pic.twitter.com/huMpwmr8Zf — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 3, 2022

Tells you something…

Facebook has lost more than $200 billion of market cap today, which is larger than every single cryptocurrency except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 3, 2022

Big things coming for Russia?

BREAKING 💥 Russian Minister of Finance: Banks should be allowed to sell #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/vi29upTrOv — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 3, 2022

😂

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

