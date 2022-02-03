Crypto markets drop as Facebook earnings threaten wider market recovery

Yesterday was another bruising day in the crypto markets after a strong start to the week, with prices tumbling across the board. The price of Bitcoin is currently down by more than three per cent since yesterday morning to around $37k.

The drop ends the leading cryptocurrency’s two-day winning streak. The overall crypto market is down by more than four per cent in the last 24 hours, and is currently valued at $1.70 trillion. Investor sentiment has dropped back down into Extreme Fear on the Fear and Greed Index.

The drop came as shares in social media giant Facebook owner Meta plunged more than 20 per cent in pre-market trading on Thursday after Meta said it expected its first-quarter revenues to fall short of Wall Street forecasts because of the “increasing competition” from newer rivals such as ByteDance’s TikTok.

Facebook saw it lose daily active users (DAUs) for the first time in its 18-year history in the last quarter of 2021, falling to 1.929bn in the three months to the end of December, compared to 1.930bn in the previous quarter. The drop is threatening the recent rebound in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index, which has been closely correlated to price movements in the crypto markets recently.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.705 trillion, down from $1.768 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 2 2022, at a price of $36,952.98, down from $38,743.27 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $38,834.62 and the daily low was $36,832.73.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $37,472.09. In 2020, it closed at $9,293.52.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $700.38 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.472 trillion and Tesla is $909.51 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $19.570 billion, down from $20.299 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 56.17%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.79. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 34.28. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

