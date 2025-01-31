The Punter Podcast Episode 9: Sandown, Musselburgh and the DRF at Leopardstown

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile run through all nine of Saturday’s ITV races, as well as a few bonus selections on Sunday at Leopardstown. Plus Bill’s next ante post bet for the Cheltenham Festival.

