The Punter Podcast Episode 54: Breeders’ Cup, Ascot and Wetherby

Bill Esdaile and Tom Marriott are back to preview the Breeders’ Cup action from Del Mar across Friday and Saturday, and trainer Jack Davison joins to discuss the chance of She’s Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

Tom and Bill also spin through the domestic action, looking at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall card as well as Ascot, and Wally Pyrah is back to preview Hong Kong Racing from Sha Tin on Thursday morning.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.