The Punter Podcast Episode 53: Cheltenham, Doncaster and Aintree

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are here to preview a busy weekend of action, with the return of jumps racing at Cheltenham across Friday and Saturday. Doncaster hosts the G1 Futurity Trophy on Saturday and Aintree holds the Old Roan Chase on Sunday, and Wally Pyrah returns with selections and analysis across Wednesday’s Happy Valley card.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.