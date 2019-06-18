Tuesday 18 June 2019 4:58 pm

The numbers that show Lewis Hamilton is approaching Michael Schumacher levels of dominance in Formula One

His win in Canada may have been one of the most controversial Lewis Hamilton has claimed but what cannot be disputed is that the Briton is now dominating Formula One to an almost unprecedented level.

At times such as two weekends ago, when he was handed the victory by race officials’ decision to penalise Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton must feel as though he can do no wrong.

And as he goes in search of a sixth world title, having already amassed a lead of 29 points over team-mate Valtteri Bottas and 62 over Vettel, there is little sign of his reign letting up.

Hamilton has claimed four of the five championships that Mercedes have won in as many years – an era of dominance that is about to best even that of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari during the early 2000s.

The 33-year-old has already taken Schumacher’s record for most pole positions – he is now on 85 compared to the German’s 68 – and is quickly closing in on the seven world titles that looked unmatchable back in 2004.

At this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Hamilton will go in search of his sixth win in eight races this season, and fourth in a row.

In the two races that he didn’t win he came second to Bottas, and has now taken his tally for consecutive podium finishes to nine.

His longest streak of 16 is still three short of Schumacher’s record of 19, but with 13 races to go this year and Mercedes as strong as ever, it looks possible.

With 21 races this year, he also has a great chance to set a new record for podiums in one season. The record of 17 is shared between him, Schumacher and Vettel, although the seven-time champion did it during a 17-race campaign.

Esteemed company

He is also 13 wins off Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, and while it would take a perfect remainder of the season from Hamilton to match, it could feasibly be surpassed next year.


The French Grand Prix is where the ex-Ferrari man holds the record for most wins at the same race with eight, although Hamilton did match his seven wins in Canada last time out.

The 33-year-old is also in esteemed company when it comes to most pole positions at one grand prix. He joins Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, who have each claimed eight.

Hamilton can beat that record with another pole at Australia next season, but he has also claimed first in qualifying six times at five other races, showcasing his sheer speed over one lap too.

No one has more consecutive finishes in the points than the former McLaren driver’s 33, spanning from Japan in 2016 to France in 2018, although previously only the top six were awarded points, compared to today’s 10, making it harder to compare.

Hamilton is chipping away at the records he is yet to hold, although he has his eyes on a dynasty even greater than Schumacher’s, insisting recently that he could race for another five years.

“Michael retired when he was 38. I’m 33. In my mind I can definitely do five years,” he said. “I could easily let go of it right now but I’ve got to keep going for as long as I can, until I’m not enjoying it.”

