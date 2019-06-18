The numbers that show Lewis Hamilton is approaching Michael Schumacher levels of dominance in Formula One

Esteemed companyHe is also 13 wins off Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, and while it would take a perfect remainder of the season from Hamilton to match, it could feasibly be surpassed next year.
The French Grand Prix is where the ex-Ferrari man holds the record for most wins at the same race with eight, although Hamilton did match his seven wins in Canada last time out. The 33-year-old is also in esteemed company when it comes to most pole positions at one grand prix. He joins Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, who have each claimed eight. Hamilton can beat that record with another pole at Australia next season, but he has also claimed first in qualifying six times at five other races, showcasing his sheer speed over one lap too. No one has more consecutive finishes in the points than the former McLaren driver’s 33, spanning from Japan in 2016 to France in 2018, although previously only the top six were awarded points, compared to today’s 10, making it harder to compare. Read more: How F1 is learning from the Premier League Hamilton is chipping away at the records he is yet to hold, although he has his eyes on a dynasty even greater than Schumacher’s, insisting recently that he could race for another five years. “Michael retired when he was 38. I’m 33. In my mind I can definitely do five years,” he said. “I could easily let go of it right now but I’ve got to keep going for as long as I can, until I’m not enjoying it.”