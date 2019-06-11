Stoffel Vandoorne interview: Belgian on his Formula One nightmare, Formula E and making his Le Mans debut this week

Learning curve
Results are not expected to be instant, and McLaren’s farcical failure to even qualify for the Indy500 last month, scuppering Alonso’s latest attempts to claim motor racing’s Triple Crown, suggest that there are still some underlying issues within the set-up.Vandoorne has moved on to pastures new, although he has not given up on his Formula One dream yet. “I would have preferred to have a chance in better circumstances, and yes, in a way I would like to have a second chance” he says. “But Formula One is not a specific target, I don’t want to return at any cost. If an opportunity comes up, I’ll evaluate it, but I don’t think there are many opportunities that will give me a better position than the one I have now.” The 27-year-old is currently racing for German outfit HWA in Formula E and all but guaranteed to keep his seat when the team morphs into Mercedes next season. He is also eyeing up the possibility of competing in the World Endurance Championship simultaneously as he bounces back from his F1 stint. While that remains merely an idea, this week he is due to make his debut in the Le Mans 24 hours, the series’ most notorious race and final of the season. Vandoorne is replacing Jenson Button at SMP Racing and last month had his first foray into the series with a six-hour endurance race at Spa, where his team finished third. “Spa was the first time I jumped in the car, so it was a big learning curve before Le Mans,” he says.
“It will be a huge experience. It’s a very long week – almost two weeks – and exhausting. A lot of people say come race day they are tired, so my priority is to make sure I don’t have too much on my plate.” Read more: F1 taking cues from Premier League on increasing competition and wants to add African race His team are aiming for another podium finish as a realistic target, with the two Toyotas, one of which will be driven by Alonso, “in a league of their own”. It will round off a year of new challenges for Vandoorne, who describes a Formula E car as “very different to anything you grow up with” and will this weekend race a sports car with two team-mates. Just as McLaren have began building for the future with new management and drivers, Vandoorne is also getting his career back on track.