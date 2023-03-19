Perez wins Saudi F1 race with Russell on podium after Alonso demotion

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 19: Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Grand Prix last night while teammate Max Verstappen came from 15th to finish second and lead the title race by a point.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third in in Jeddah but was later demoted to fourth and replaced with Briton George Russell after the 41-year-old Spaniard was penalised for an issue during his one and only pit stop.

Mexican Perez started on pole, lost the lead to Alonso, then recovered for a comfortable victory.

The result ensured a one-two finish in the opening two races of the season for the Red Bull outfit with Russell’s third place Mercedes’ first podium of 2023.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the demoted Aston Martin but ahead of Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Lelerc.

Lando Norris finished 17th.

Verstappen remains top of the Formula 1 drivers’ standings due to the fastest lap he picked up on the final lap of 50 in Saudi Arabia.

“We will keep pushing, and keep pushing hard,” Perez said following his fifth Formula 1 victory. “We have got the fastest car, and I am very happy about that.

Alonso added: “Red Bull are out of reach but the rest were behind so I am happy with that.”

Two-time Formula 1 championship winner Verstappen said: It was not easy to get through the field.

“Once I cleared them one by one we got in a good rhythm, and I am happy to be on the podium.”