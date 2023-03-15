Leclerc in line for 10-place penalty ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is set to receive a grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is set to receive a grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The Prancing Horse driver will drop down the grid by at least 10 places this weekend in the Middle East as a result of his retirement from the opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago.

Leclerc’s car had two issues with its electrics in the island nation with the Monegasque driver now already over his allocation of two.

“It is something we have never experienced in the past and I hope now it is under control,” Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said yesterday.

“But unfortunately we will have to take the penalty in Jeddah because we only have a pool of two ECUs [electronic control units] for the season.”

Leclerc was set for a podium finish in Bahrain – behind Red Bulls Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez – when the fault occurred.

The retirement allowed 41-year-old Fernando Alonso to claim a first podium for Aston Martin.

Elsewhere in F1, Austria has signed a deal that will see a Grand Prix in the country until 2027.