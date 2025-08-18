The Grand Whisk(e)y Tour: An ultra-exclusive whisky experience

The Linn House whisky library

Luxury and Scotch whisky go hand-in-hand, and now two of the most prominent players in the whisky space have teamed up to offer a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

The brainchild of Chivas Brothers, the Scotch whisky arm of drinks giant Pernod Ricard and Midleton Very Rare, the most exclusive offering from Irish Distillers, also a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, The Grand Whisk(e)y Tour will run from the 6th to the 10th of October 2025, taking participants to three iconic distilleries across two countries.

Attendees will receive private access to rarely seen parts of Royal Salute, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Midleton Very Rare.

The experience will begin at Strathisla in Speyside, the Highlands’ oldest working distillery, which has operated since 1786.

Guests will be invited into The Vault, home to some of Scotland’s rarest casks, including barrels that have never been released to the public.

Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, who has over 40 years of whisky-making experience, will host personalised tastings tailored to each guest’s palate.

The itinerary will continue with a visit to The Glenlivet distillery, followed by a private Highland lunch at Ballindalloch Castle, hosted by Laird Guy McPherson-Grant.

From there, guests will board a private jet bound for Ireland and the Midleton Distillery in County Cork.

The highlight of the Irish leg will be a cask-side tasting of the 50-year-old Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection with Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

Only 225 decanters of that final expression will exist globally.

Whisky craftsmanship and connections

The whisky tour is designed to showcase all that’s great and good about the world of Scotch and Irish whiskey.

“The Grand Whisk(e)y Tour is more than a tasting experience; it is a celebration of craftsmanship and connections, reserved for those who seek the truly unrepeatable,” Pernod Ricard said.

“Guests will be welcomed into the inner sanctums of whisk(e)y heritage, with private access to three legendary distilleries.

“They will reside in historic, luxury accommodations: Linn House in Scotland’s Speyside and Castlemartyr Resort in County Cork.”

Strathisla’s Vault will offer guests a rare glimpse of casks that are typically locked away from the public eye.

Each tasting will be personally curated by senior figures in the industry, including Hyslop and O’Gorman.

The Glenlivet segment of the tour will include an invitation-only lunch at a Highland estate.

The Irish chapter will culminate in a tasting of one of the oldest and most limited whiskies ever released by Midleton.

Travel arrangements, including a private jet transfer between Scotland and Ireland, are designed to ensure comfort and privacy throughout the five-day event.

The event will cater exclusively to collectors and enthusiasts seeking a one-off experience at the pinnacle of whisk(e)y making. It’s the latest in a series of experience-driven offerings from Scotland’s distilleries.

Enquiries are now open for the 2025 Grand Whisk(e)y Tour. Prices start from £13,000 per person for an individual ticket and £24,300 for a couple sharing a room.