The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Adam Byatt

The City View: Michelin-starred chef Adam Byatt on how hospitality became a scapegoat

In this episode Christian talks to Adam Byatt, the Michelin-starred proprietor of Trinity in Clapham, about how the pandemic has inflicted huge pain on the hospitality sector and why he feels it was made a scapegoat ahead of the latest lockdown.

Adam talks about how the sector has adapted, how it may change for good and why he can’t wait to rediscover the happy buzz of a much-loved restaurant, free from Covid restrictions.

