The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Martin Gilbert

In this episode Christian talks to City veteran Martin Gilbert on the eve of his departure from Standard Life Aberdeen, the £550bn investment management giant.

Martin founded Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and became co-CEO of SLA after a 2017 merger with Standard Life. After a stint sharing the top job he moved to the vice chair role and will leave the board next month – before taking up a new role as chair of fintech giant Revolut.

Martin shares his thoughts on how governments have responded to the coronavirus pandemic and reflects on the challenges asset management and financial services will face in the months and years ahead.

Describing the economic fallout as the most serious since the Great Depression, Martin predicts a business landscape marked by struggling sectors, consolidation and the survival of the fittest.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at HSBC’s commitment to increase the number of coronavirus business interruption loans; BP’s results amid an oil price plunge; and the bullish outlook of litigation funder Burford Capital.

