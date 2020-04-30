The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Hetan Shah, chief executive of the British Academy

In this episode of the City View podcast Christian is joined by Hetan Shah, formerly director of the Royal Statistical Society now chief executive of the British Academy – the National Academy for Humanities and Social Sciences.

Hetan discusses the role that economics, history and sociology have to play alongside medical science as countries grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Barclays’ first quarter profit falls by £600m amid coronavirus disruption

He also sets out his concerns for the UK’s world-leading higher education sector with universities suffering under the strain of lockdown and a reduced flow of lucrative international students.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the claim by Barclays chief executive Jes Staley that the bank is currently being run by “people working in their kitchens” – meaning some may never return to the traditional office; a growing row over Facebook’s hiring of a top industry regulator; and concerns among the restaurant industry that easing the lockdown too early could cause real hardship for the sector.

