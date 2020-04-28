The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Miles Celic

In this episode Christian is joined by Miles Celic, chief executive of The City UK – the membership group for financial and professional services, a sector accounting for 10 per cent of the UK’s economic output.

The sector is also under intense pressure to keep the economic wheels of the country turning during the crisis, and will have a huge role to play in rebuilding the economy in the months and years ahead.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miles makes a spirited defence of the banking sector, which has been criticised for the low volumes of loans granted to businesses under the government’s schemes, and says the industry is doing everything it can to support as many people and businesses as possible.

Miles also discusses how the industry has coped with the logistical challenges of lockdown and considers how – and when – things could return to normal in the City of London and in the wider financial and professional sector across the country.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest changes made to the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme; the challenges facing private equity; and the colourful spat between Sir Stelios and the Easyjet board.

Listen to other City View podcasts so far:

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with David Buik

Read more: The City View podcast: M Restaurants CEO Martin Williams on cooking for the NHS

Read more: The City View, from City A.M., with Robert Colvile

Read more: The City View from City A.M. with Dame Helena Morrissey

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Alan Mendoza

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Disclaimer: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.1% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721. ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.