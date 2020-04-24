The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

In this episode Christian is joined by Dr Gerard Lyons, former economic adviser to Boris Johnson.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gerard gives his expert analysis of the current state of the UK economy and offers a stark warning to the government that failure to revamp the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) will see firms go to the wall. While he commends the government for action in other areas, his warnings about the CBILS should not go unheard.

Read more: CBILS application process ‘soul destroying’, says director of film industry business

The question of how a country moves out of lockdown was the subject of Gerard’s latest paper in conjunction with City A.M. columnist Paul Ormerod, and he sets out his advice to the government on how to switch an economy back on.

Read more: Coronavirus loans double to £2.8bn but only half are approved

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest terrible economic data for April; considers the Bank of England’s latest position; and highlights a warning that more than one million hospitality jobs could be lost without further government support.

Read more: David Buik: Tories could lose next election over coronavirus loans delays