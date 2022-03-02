The City View: Oil goes up, and Findmypast CEO Tamsin Todd on genealogy and curiosity

By:

Today Andy Silvester takes us through the news — there’s more from Ukraine as Russia continues to attack major cities; oil increases in price again as a result of worries over supply; and a Swiss billionaire has been approached for a potential takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

Andy also chats to Tamsin Todd, CEO of Findmypast, about her career; the business and how it navigated the pandemic; the logistics and technology behind it all; and why people are driven to research their genealogy.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.