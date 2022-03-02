The City View: Oil goes up, and Findmypast CEO Tamsin Todd on genealogy and curiosity

Today Andy Silvester takes us through the news — there’s more from Ukraine as Russia continues to attack major cities; oil increases in price again as a result of worries over supply; and a Swiss billionaire has been approached for a potential takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

Andy also chats to Tamsin Todd, CEO of Findmypast, about her career; the business and how it navigated the pandemic; the logistics and technology behind it all; and why people are driven to research their genealogy.