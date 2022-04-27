The City View: August CEO Mélie Dunod on rethinking holiday home co-ownership

Today Andy Silvester talks to Mélie Dunod, CEO and co-founder of holiday home co-ownership firm August. She talks us through the company’s inception; why their equity purchase model allows for better and more transparent co-ownership; and the post-Covid re-examination of lifestyle purchases.

And in the news: law giant Eversheds Sutherland has re-entered Russia, striking a deal with a new Russian firm; the cost of living crisis is increasing the chances of borrowers defaulting on their debts; and WHSmith has returned to profit.