The City View: CEO of WHO Foundation on life-saving healthcare in Ukraine, vaccine equity; and the Spring Statement’s delicate balance

Today Andy Silvester talks to Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation. They discuss the efforts being made by the foundation with regards to the Ukraine crisis; how the foundation raises funds; why the interconnectivity of the world means that these funds matter now more than ever; and why everybody wins, even businesses, when they donate.

WHO Health Emergency Appeal for Ukraine & Go Give One

Andy also talks to City A.M. reporters Sascha O’Sullivan and Jack Barnett about the Chancellor’s Spring Statement today. They outline what will change; Rishi Sunak’s tricky balancing act and the Spring Statement’s politicisation; and the impact on businesses and individuals.