The City View: Guy Harrington, CEO of property lender Glenhawk, on housing market outlook

Today Andy Silvester talks to CEO of property lender Glenhawk. They talk about Glenhawk’s inception and its bridging loans solutions; the housing market as it stands right now, its resilience, and what’s to be expected going forward; whether there is still the push to live outside of London; and demand for property in the capital.

Andy also goes through the headlines: the UK government’s new energy strategy has been criticised, some saying it isn’t moving fast enough; and venture capital is booming in London, according to Innocent co-founder Richard Reed.