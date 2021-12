The City View: December 1: Variant hopes, Seedrs deal and EY on sustainability

On this episode of the City View podcast, City A.M. editor Andy Silvester looks at market reaction to news the Omicorn variant may not be as bad as first feared, two big tech deals and new OECD predictions.

Andy is also joined by EY Chief Sustainability Officer Steve Varley, who tells us what the Big 4 firm is doing to put green at the heart of business.