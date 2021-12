The City View: November 24: Mulberry, Britvic and short-term rentals

In today’s episode of the City View, the daily podcast from City A.M., Editor Andy Silvester discusses the morning’s results – from a bumper Asian quarter for luxury fashion brand Mulberry to Britvic getting its post-lockdown fizz back.

Andy is also joined by Amiad Soto, the Israeli entrepreneur behind short-term rental firm Guesty, on a mission to transform remote working and the blending of business and leisure.