TfL’s £10 fee to prove 60+ Oyster card holders still live in London causes stir as user brands it ‘scam’

TfL’s decision to charge 60+ Oyster card holders £10 annually to prove they still reside in London has caused a stir, as one user branded it a “scam.”

Ghanashyam Master told MyLondon he now has to pay £20 to get a new card after he failed to pay the £10 fee by 16 October.

“Trying to get £20 or at least £10 each year in the name of verification of address feels like it’s a scam,” Master told the outlet.

“How can a [public] body do this? They don’t ask for proof of [address] after a passport is issued, so why ask for it for the over 60s pass? TFL should rethink and refund the money to all those affected.”

Non profit organisation Age UK echoed the commuter’s remarks, saying: “It’s another way concessionary travel has been watered down and comes at a time when the threat to the very existence of the 60+ Oyster card grows from week to week.”

Under TfL’s terms of service, those who have applied for a 60+ Oyster card after August 2019 need to provide proof they still live in London and pay the £10 annual fee.

A TfL source told MyLondon the charge, in place for a few years now, was set to ensure users continue to remain eligible for the scheme.

City A.M. has approached TfL for comment.