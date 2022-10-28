‘Quicker and easier’ journeys at Bank as TfL unveils new interchange route

(Photo/TfL)

TfL has unveiled a new interchange route at Bank station, which is set to make journeys “quicker and easier” for thousands of commuters walking between the Northern and Central lines.

The public body has added two new 100-metre moving walkways and three new escalators just two weeks after unveiling more escalators between the Northern line and DLR.

“There are still more upgrades to come and once completed Bank will have 40 per cent more capacity, contributing to the Mayor’s aim to build a better, safer and more prosperous London for all,” said deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance.

(Photo/TfL)

Bank station’s Northern line branch was closed for 17 weeks earlier this year due to upgrading works, which included building a new, more spacious tunnel and turning the old one into a passenger concourse.

Improvements still to be completed include a new entrance on Cannon Street and step-free access to the Northern line.

“As the upgrade of Bank station moves towards completion, it will play an important role in supporting our vision of the Square Mile as a vibrant destination for all,” commented Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s planning and transport committee.