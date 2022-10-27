New Piccadilly line and DLR trains are next big thing for TfL

TfL’s interim commissioner Andy Lord has announced that new trains on the Piccadilly line and DLR are the network’s next big project.

The commissioner stepped in on Tuesday following Andy Byford’s departure after two years at the public body’s helm.

Lord told the Evening Standard TfL needs to move forward with the tube network’s modernisation, as passenger numbers continue to grow post-pandemic.

TfL commissioned Siemens in late 2018 to manufacture 94 new generation trains for the Piccadilly line for a total of £1.5bn.

Testing will commence in London in the summer of 2024 as trains will be deployed a year later.

The order was initially place in November 2018 (Photo/ TfL, Siemens)

DLR trains – which are currently being built in Bilbao – are set to enter into service in 2024, the Evening Standard reported.

“We have still got a number of key programmes to deliver: the continued re-signalling of the Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith and City lines, and the new Piccadilly line upgrade and trains,” Lord told the outlet.

“There is a new fleet for the Docklands Light Railway in 2024, and continuing our programme with bus electrification and Silvertown tunnel.

“We have lots to be getting on with — while trying to get our revenues up so we are financially sustainable by March 2024.”

TfL in late August agreed to a long-term funding deal with the government, which will save the public network from a “managed decline scenario.”