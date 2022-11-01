Ryanair passengers told to brace themselves for check-in disruption as website will be down on 8 November

Passengers have been urged to check in early as Ryanair's website is set to undergo maintenance works later this month.

Passengers have been urged to check in early as Ryanair’s website and app are set to undergo maintenance works later this month.

The low-cost carrier has announced the website will be down for 11 hours between 6pm on Tuesday 8 November to 5am on Wednesday 9 November.

“Due to planned maintenance, Ryanair website / app will be temporarily down from 18.00hrs Tue, 8 – 05.00hrs Wed, 9 Nov,” the airliner said in a statement.

“Customers who are due to fly during this 11-hour period should check-in online before 18.00hrs on Tue, 8 Nov.”

Passengers will need to pay £55 if they check in manually at the airport.