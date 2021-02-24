Tether settles with the NYAG and Square buys the dip, sparking rapid recovery for crypto markets

Crypto at a glance

Was that the dip? Just when it looks like you’re going to be able to buy crypto at a huge discount, bam! Yet another corporate giant starts buying and it’s back up we go. Can the recovery now be sustained? Is $50,000 the new bottom for BTC?

After Monday’s drama saw Bitcoin plunge to as low as $45,000, a stream of good news yesterday has since seen the leading cryptocurrency bounce back almost immediately and it’s now stabilised above $50,000 again.

First, in a huge show of confidence, Square announced the purchase of $170 million worth of Bitcoin – adding a further 3,318 to their previous 4,709 bitcoin purchase last year. This means 5% of Square’s total cash is now stored in Bitcoin.

Then there was more good news with the settlement of a long-running legal dispute between Tether Ltd, the company behind the stablecoin Tether and the New York Attorney General’s office – removing a potential systemic threat to cryptocurrency markets.

There were also strong recoveries elsewhere. Ether is back up at $1,700, ADA is over a dollar again, and BNB continues to look strong at around $270. The total market cap of the entire crypto market is back over $1.5 trillion again after dipping yesterday.

In the Markets

Crypto market cap: $1,543,312,863,326

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index +7.43

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index +10.58

MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index +9.49

Prices and data as of [08:30, 24/02/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 23 2021, at a price of $48,824.43 – down from $54,207.32 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $54,204.93 and the daily low was $45,290.59.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $9,924.52. In 2019, it was $4,142.53.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $944,091,976,749, up from $900,855,654,514 yesterday. That means it is still the eighth largest asset in the world by market cap, ahead of Tencent in ninth and more than $150 billion bigger than Facebook.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $100,328,317,079, up from $98,418,440,819 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 86.55%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high despite the recent volatility, though it has dropped from 94 to 76 again. We’ve spent fewer than seven days outside of Extreme Greed since November of last year.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 61.95. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 58.33. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Based on the trajectory of this digital gold path and use cases globally, we believe Bitcoin will be a mainstream asset class in the future. While gold has clear value and safety, the upside in bitcoin is eye-popping if it stays on its current course over the next decade.”

Daniel Ives Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wedbush Securities

What they said yesterday

Poor Charles, it really feels like Twitter just doesn’t want him to have that blue tick…

See what you did there?



Central banks are coming?



Very…

A wise move? You decide…

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.