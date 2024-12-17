Talented Bowman has Ambition to add to winning tally

Hugh Bowman lies second in the Jockeys’ Championship and has six rides at Sha Tin.

THERE can be no doubting that jockey Hugh Bowman will be licking his lips with anticipation when he arrives at Sha Tin with a strong book of rides in six of the eight races.

Presently lying second in the Jockeys’ Championship with 25 wins, the Australian maestro will be disappointed if he doesn’t add to that tally by the end of the action.

Having picked up a couple of spare rides from his great rival, the indisposed Zac Purton, in the opening races, it’s at the end of the card that Bowman is likely to shine.

Reliable Profit and Bowman are likely to start at short odds in the Ngan Shing Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile, with the six-year-old chasing his fourth win on the bounce and he is hard to overlook.

Bowman then climbs aboard top weight Dancing Code for the first time in the Siu Lek Yuen Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The fragile six-year-old steps down again into Class Three company for the first time since July last year, but on all known form looks in a different parish to his rivals.

The big question is whether he will act on the surface for the first time in his racing career. If he does, he will be hard to beat.

Bowman’s best ride on the card is TALENTS AMBITION who seeks to continue his rapid progress on the all-weather surface, in the Yuen Chau Kok (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The striking grey gelding was always going to beat rival Fighting Machine when they met earlier this month, and despite being worse off at the weights – five pounds worse off for half a length – he should confirm that form and win again.

POINTERS

Talents Ambition 2.50pm Sha Tin