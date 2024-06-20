Take Twa to Feeg-ure out the Albany puzzle

Hollie Doyle takes the ride on the Archie Watson-trained Twafeeg

IF THE vibes around FAIRY GODMOTHER are to be believed, she is going to be very hard to beat in the Albany (2.30pm).

Aidan O’Brien’s filly cost 425,000 guineas at the sales, was a fine second on debut at Naas, before returning to the track to win a Group 3 over the same course and distance three weeks later.

The noises coming out of Ballydoyle are that she is one of their best chances of the whole meeting, not just amongst their two-year-olds, so therefore must arrive at Royal Ascot with quite the reputation.

She’s likely to be around the 7/4 mark but feels like a filly I want to take on in the World Pool Win and Place markets.

Archie Watson is known for getting the best out of his two-year-olds and his TWAFEEG catches the eye here.

She’s only had the one run, but that was a convincing performance when she powered clear in a Doncaster maiden.

Despite showing greenness, that performance marked her out as a real juvenile to follow, and it’s encouraging to hear that Watson rates her as one of his best hopes of the week.

She’s likely to be around a 10/1 chance, so I’m keen to play her in the World Pool Win and Place markets, but I don’t want to be stung should Fairy Godmother be the real deal.

Therefore, I’d advise lining her up in a World Pool Quinella or Swinger, including LIBERALISED too.

Karl Burke’s filly’s debut win at Hamilton earlier this month was very taking, and I don’t want to miss out on another Spigot Lodge-trained rocket juvenile this week, with Leovanni and Shareholder’s victories already on the board.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Twafeeg (Win and Place) 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Twafeeg, Fairy Godmother, Liberalised

(Quinella, Swinger) 2.30pm Royal Ascot